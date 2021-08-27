Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,080 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $150,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $662.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $613.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

