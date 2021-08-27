ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 3,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,892. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

