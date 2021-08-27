Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.39. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

