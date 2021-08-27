AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $382.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $397.50 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $281.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

