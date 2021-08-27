Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the July 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADVZF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.