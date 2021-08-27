Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

PLTR stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $2,820,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock worth $165,070,070. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.