Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

