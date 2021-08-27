Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank cut Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux began coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61. Adyen has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

