Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ADYEY opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61. Adyen has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

