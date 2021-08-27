Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 3.9%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $20.14. 1,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

