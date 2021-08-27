AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGFMF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.58 on Friday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

