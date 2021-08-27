Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.85.

NYSE AGTI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $42,950,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

