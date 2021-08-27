Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,205,486 shares.The stock last traded at $57.36 and had previously closed at $58.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

