Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.34. 18,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 746,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Specifically, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $52,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agrify by 135.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Agrify by 22.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

