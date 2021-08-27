AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.6 days.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

