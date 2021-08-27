Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Cut by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.