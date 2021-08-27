Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Head to Head Contrast

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.62 billion 0.92 $757.41 million $13.30 0.46

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 17.12% 16.61% 7.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alaska Power & Telephone and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power. The DIS segment comprises public electricity distribution services. The TEL segment offers telecommunications and general communication services. The GAS segment encompasses public service of piped natural gas distribution. The HOL segment participate in other companies. The company was founded on October 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

