Alera Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after acquiring an additional 288,084 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.77. 562,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,653. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

