Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 514 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 514 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 341,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $108,401,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,002,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $450.34. 1,299,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.95. The company has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.