Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 38.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 45.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,664,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630,858. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

