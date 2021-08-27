Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,060,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.