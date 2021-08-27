Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,433 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $80.70. 22,170,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470,088. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.