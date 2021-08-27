Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 763,946 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.59% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $440,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $204.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,035. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

