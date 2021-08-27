Alliance Global Partners Lowers Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.24 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $420.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080 over the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

