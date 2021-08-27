Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 257,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 84,104 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 26,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,161. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

