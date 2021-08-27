Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Kirby stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,560 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

