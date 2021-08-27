Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.13 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $72.54 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

