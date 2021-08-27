Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 260 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 25.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 25.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1,091.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.00. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

