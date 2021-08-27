Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,990 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

CADE stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

