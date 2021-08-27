Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.59 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

