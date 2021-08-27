Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €226.67 ($266.67).

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ALV traded down €1.97 ($2.32) on Friday, reaching €198.88 ($233.98). The stock had a trading volume of 739,191 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €206.87. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

