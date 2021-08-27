Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.