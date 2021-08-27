Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $208,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.