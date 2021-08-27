Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $47,000 in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

