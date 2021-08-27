Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $8.65 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 177,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.19.

