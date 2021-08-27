Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 6th Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,503. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,900.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,670.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

