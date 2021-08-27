Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Alphabet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,503. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,900.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,670.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

