Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $43.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,872.21. The company had a trading volume of 49,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,848.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,613.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

