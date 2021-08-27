Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.24

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €163.24 ($192.05) and traded as high as €175.40 ($206.35). Amadeus FiRe shares last traded at €173.20 ($203.76), with a volume of 2,669 shares traded.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Amadeus FiRe in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €163.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.09 million and a PE ratio of 37.50.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.