Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.83

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

The company has a market cap of $926.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

