Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ameren by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameren by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

