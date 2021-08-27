American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,669. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.40.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

