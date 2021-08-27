American National Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of ANAT stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,689. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.79.
American National Group Company Profile
