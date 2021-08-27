American National Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ANAT stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,689. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.79.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

