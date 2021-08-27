Americana Partners LLC Buys 808 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.17. 376,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.21. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

