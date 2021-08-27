Americana Partners LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.87. The stock had a trading volume of 231,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

