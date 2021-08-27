Americana Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.73. 382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.44. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

