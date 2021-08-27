Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.15, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

