AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE AME traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,912. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.64.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.