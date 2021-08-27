Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.