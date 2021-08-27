Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 458 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $585.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

